Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,205 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,490,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,937,000 after buying an additional 4,620,724 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,949,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,288,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 658.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

NYSE:IP opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.70.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

