bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 197.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of bluebird bio worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,617,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,374 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,996,000 after buying an additional 2,904,800 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,336,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 513.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 581,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 588,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 414,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,183.15% and a negative return on equity of 111.73%. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 117.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLUE. Barclays reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

