Blue Barn Wealth LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 193,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,397 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 938,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 52,324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 271,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,153,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 170,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.64. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,497. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $23.40.

