Blue Barn Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.27. 2,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,565. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.43.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

