Blue Barn Wealth LLC Purchases 2,126 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,136 shares of company stock worth $38,493,409 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.76. 160,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,587,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.75. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $272.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

