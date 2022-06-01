Blue Barn Wealth LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in CVS Health by 8.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 329,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 92.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 21.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $95.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,343. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.77 and a 200 day moving average of $101.43. The stock has a market cap of $125.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

