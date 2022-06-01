Blue Barn Wealth LLC Invests $201,000 in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,815 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in CRH by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CRH from €56.00 ($60.22) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CRH from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Shares of CRH traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

