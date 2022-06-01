Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $842,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $283,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.31. 773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,432. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

