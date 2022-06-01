Blue Barn Wealth LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 0.7% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,043,000 after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after acquiring an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,245,000 after acquiring an additional 114,871 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $241,021,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $454.47. The company had a trading volume of 50,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,498. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $466.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.27 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

