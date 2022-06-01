Blue Barn Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $357.93. 23,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,553. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $348.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.