Blue Barn Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 67,714 Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after buying an additional 173,403 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 561,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 244,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000.

Shares of BSJN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,907. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $25.51.

