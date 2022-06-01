Blue Barn Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,119 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Members Trust Co raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.32. 18,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.94 and its 200-day moving average is $105.77.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.42.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,279 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.