Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.20

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 1283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth about $463,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth about $4,929,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth about $276,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BXSL)
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
