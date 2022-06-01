Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.20

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 1283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth about $463,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth about $4,929,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth about $276,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BXSL)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

