Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Trimmed by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.11% of Blackstone worth $93,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 1,041,488 shares valued at $63,225,453. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $117.79 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.39 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.55.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

