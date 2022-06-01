Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes $546,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,035. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $302.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.81.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.