Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,528 ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ALLETE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in ALLETE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on ALLETE in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE ALE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.04. 3,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,683. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $73.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.71%.

ALLETE Profile (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.