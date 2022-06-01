Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.37.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.94. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

