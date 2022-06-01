Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Garmin by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,733,000 after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRMN traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $103.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,936. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $96.79 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.88.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

