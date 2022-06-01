Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $484,000 in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 58,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company.

LAMR traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.03. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 101.15%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

