Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $323,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,318 shares of company stock worth $11,054,558. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.21. 15,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.35.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sysco’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

