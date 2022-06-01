Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.79 Million in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.6% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.64. 1,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,657. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $228.00 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.21.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

