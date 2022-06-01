Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,492,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,134,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 846,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 814,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 581,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,004,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $189.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,880. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.20 and a 200-day moving average of $222.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

