Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,231,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.5% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,788,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 80,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,296,000 after acquiring an additional 46,769 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $376.66. The company had a trading volume of 94,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,934. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $390.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

