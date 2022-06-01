Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,497,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 10.7% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,572,000 after purchasing an additional 29,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,823,000 after purchasing an additional 169,388 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,158,000 after purchasing an additional 38,455 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,894,000 after acquiring an additional 346,360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGK traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $198.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,761. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $180.76 and a twelve month high of $266.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.75 and a 200-day moving average of $231.08.

