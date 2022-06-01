Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 16,294 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,294 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

T stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. 418,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,806,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.