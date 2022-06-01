BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,189,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,805,000 after purchasing an additional 95,425 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

