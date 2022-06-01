BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $524.00 million-$528.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.58 million.BlackLine also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.

BL traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $71.45. 9,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,307. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.44.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.22.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $256,113. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,271,000. Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 135,685 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 92,462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 424,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,073,000 after acquiring an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 148,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 31,835 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

