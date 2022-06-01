Bivin & Associates Inc. Takes $8.03 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 130,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 7.0% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.12. 42,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,022,462. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.18.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

