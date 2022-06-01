Bivin & Associates Inc. Takes $50,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,059,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.22. 631,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,930,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $99.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average of $77.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.73.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.