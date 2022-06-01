Bivin & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,235 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,682,000 after buying an additional 216,440 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $7.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,565. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.25.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.43.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

