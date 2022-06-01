Bivin & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 45,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,180,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $6.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,274.55. 44,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,759. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,474.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,678.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,694 shares of company stock valued at $75,923,500. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.