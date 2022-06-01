Bivin & Associates Inc. Invests $175,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after buying an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $181.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,966,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.27 and a 200 day moving average of $204.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.90 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

