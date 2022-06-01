Bivin & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 105 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,501 shares of company stock valued at $348,702,841 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $25.44 on Wednesday, hitting $732.82. 595,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,508,764. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $571.22 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $903.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $945.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $907.27.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.