Bivin & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,520 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $84,311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,980,000 after buying an additional 686,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after buying an additional 535,197 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 642.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 566,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,072,000 after buying an additional 490,433 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $33,451,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,193. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $103.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

