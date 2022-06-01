Bivin & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. American Electric Power accounts for about 1.0% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.98.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.96. 61,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.95. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,215 shares of company stock worth $3,640,491. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

