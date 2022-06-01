BitTube Reaches Market Cap of $425,035.99 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 92% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $425,035.99 and $16,638.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 257.7% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.80 or 0.00642092 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000929 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000207 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 344,941,931 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

