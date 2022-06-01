BioPlus Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 1st (NASDAQ:BIOSU)

BioPlus Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 1st. BioPlus Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 3rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of BioPlus Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ BIOSU opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. BioPlus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $230,000.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

