Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Raised by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,138 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up about 1.6% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned approximately 0.07% of Biogen worth $24,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.47.

Shares of BIIB traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,608. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.64 and its 200-day moving average is $219.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.