Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $30.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Big Lots traded as low as $23.53 and last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 27782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $672.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

