Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Hits $1.59

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 228.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $999.62 or 0.03142785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.72 or 0.00442411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

