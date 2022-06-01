Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.62). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04).

BLPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management lowered their target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition decreased their price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.