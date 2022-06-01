Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Shares Up 5.3%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) shares rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 4,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 11,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Beach Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.
Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.
