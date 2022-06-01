Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 19,100 CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 906,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,844,000 after purchasing an additional 595,538 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,291,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,723,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,531,000 after buying an additional 569,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 163.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

