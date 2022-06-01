Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 89,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in Tilray by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 126,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Tilray by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.66.

Shares of TLRY opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 2.53.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

