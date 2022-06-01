Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $916,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,408,000 after buying an additional 194,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,071,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,163,000 after acquiring an additional 272,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,543,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,210,000 after acquiring an additional 287,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,398,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,265,000 after purchasing an additional 302,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

OMC opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.14. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

