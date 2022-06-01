Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $626,000 Investment in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in GoPro by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other GoPro news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $105,345.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $275,778.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,582 in the last three months. 20.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Shares of GPRO opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $12.97.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

