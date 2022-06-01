Bayesian Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 296.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,124,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,188,000 after buying an additional 168,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,671,000 after purchasing an additional 55,790 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $276,925,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 41,968.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,229,000 after buying an additional 64,653 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

SSNC opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

