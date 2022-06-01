Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $1 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 138.9% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,695,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in DraftKings by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

In related news, Director Hany M. Nada bought 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $872,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

