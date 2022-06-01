Bayesian Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 122.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $114.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $106.52 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

