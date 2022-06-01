Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 31,400 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,885 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,216,000 after buying an additional 4,407,274 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,159,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,999,000 after acquiring an additional 233,853 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 127.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,341,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,999,000 after acquiring an additional 471,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

